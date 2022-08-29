CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As storms rolled through the Valley on Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.

Crews say lightning started a fire on Twin Oaks Court in Canfield.

It happened about 1:05 p.m. Neighbors heard the alarm going off inside the house, but the people living there are out of town.

Crews at the scene said they believe lightning struck the back of the house.

As of 1:30 p.m., about 2,259 customers were without power in Mahoning County, 18 in Trumbull County and 14 in Columbiana County. It is not clear if the outages are weather-related or mechanical.

In Mercer County, just 6 customers lost power.

Strong storms are possible in the Valley on Monday.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds are possible. A lull in the storms early evening, with showers and isolated storms overnight.