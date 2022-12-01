CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday night, Canfield started the holiday season with a parade and tree lighting.

Before the parade, 65 trees on the “Canfield Green” were lit. Afterward, the drum corps of the Canfield High School band led the parade around the Green, followed by Santa in a horse-drawn carriage.

Anthony Nacarato has been chairing the event for the Canfield Rotary for 17 years.

Originally scheduled for Friday, it was moved to Thursday night because of the state championship game.

“Well, it made it a little difficult, but you know what? It was well worth it. To see them and celebrate them, it’s well worth it,” he said.

Despite the date change, about 200 people showed up for Canfield’s Lighting of the Green.