DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Light Up Damascus event is happening Saturday.

The event begins with breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., sponsored by the Damascus Community Center Park. Enjoy pancakes, local syrup, sausage, juice and coffee for a $7 donation.

There will be a variety of open houses and specials at local businesses.

The Damascus United Methodist Church is holding a home and craft show, cookie walk, ornament painting and other events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Santa and his elf arrived by fire truck.

There will also be choir performances, a lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. and a Christmas caroling walk.

The event has special meaning to event organizer Roger Smith, who talked about his son’s love of Christmas lights. You can see the interview with the event organizers in the video player above.

You can find a full list of events and more information on Light Up Damascus’ Facebook page.