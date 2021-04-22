Light snowfall leads to icy morning commute, crashes across the Valley

There were reports of at least three crashes in the area of Interstate 680, just past Meridian Road

(WKBN) – Roads and bridges across the Valley are icy in spots this morning.

Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 680 just past Meridian Road heading toward Interstate 80.



We have reports of at least three crashes in this area.

Cars and semi-trucks are also stopped on I-80 near state Route 193.

Our crews in the field said the bridges and overpasses are the slickest right now.

Watch the video above for a look at the traffic situation just before 7 a.m. as well as Alex George’s forecast. She breaks down where the snow fell as well as current conditions.