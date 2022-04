YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Lifeguard training starts at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

It’s a 3 day course for anyone 15 and older.

Registration for the session Friday is closed.

Trainings are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 29-May 1, May 13-May 15, and May 20-May 22.

The cost is $187 for JCC members and $250 for nonmembers. Visit jccyoungstown.org to register.