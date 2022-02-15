YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy got a big boost Tuesday. It’s receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for a special project next year.

The academy is receiving $596,676. It will use the money to help recruit 40 people from Youngstown, Liberty and Warren into the program.

“We are going to be a regional training program, and we are going to prepare those young people to become lifeguards, swim instructors,” said founder Kevin Tarpley.

The funding is for the 2022-23 season.