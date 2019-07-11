Judge sentences man convicted in Youngstown bar shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a man to life in prison for a murder at a Youngstown bar in 2017.

A jury found Johnny Wallace guilty in the shooting death of Colin Brown in November 2017. It happened at Last Call Bar on South Avenue.

Wallace will be eligible for parole after 21 years.

April Brown, Colin’s sister, described the night of her brother’s murder for judge Anthony Donofrio.

“The worst night of our lives and you caused it. I wish this on nobody. No one should have to go through this in any lifetime,” she said.

She had strong words for Wallace on Thursday.

“I mean no disrespect to the Wallace family, but I wish nothing more than for you to rot. I wish pain and suffering for you.”

Last month, the victim’s girlfriend tearfully explained how she and Brown had gone to the bar when the victim walked to the restroom. She said she then heard a gunshot and saw Wallace coming out of that bathroom.

“I’ll never forget this ’til I die. It was a moment, a moment in time when he looked at me, and I can remember it in slow motion, and he had this smirk on his face, and he was proud,” she testified in court.

Before the sentencing, Wallace’s attorney said he thinks the jurors might have felt pressured or too emotional about the case.

Wallace’s attorney said he will appeal the conviction.

Judge Donofrio said the jury did their jobs.

“They took their jobs as jurors seriously in this matter, which is all that anyone can ask of them.

Colin’s sister said she would fight for to keep Wallace behind bars.

“As far as we are concerned, you are a threat and there is not enough time this judge can sentence you to,” she said.