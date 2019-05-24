Life-loving Youngstown boy wins 4-year battle with leukemia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A boy from Youngstown recently won his four-year battle with cancer, which his family is attributing to his positive outlook on life and community support.

Landen Fitzgerald Green is a happy, energetic eight-year old, but his short journey has been full of ups and downs.

“It started when he was four years old. He always liked to go get the mail. When he was running downstairs to get the mail, he fell down the stairs. He was down the hall. We wondered what was going on. We thought it was just a couple stairs that he fell down and he would be all right, but for that whole day he wasn’t walking,” said Walter Green, Landen’s father.

After several trips to doctors, and still unable to walk, Landen was finally diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“A shock, a blow to your soul, to your body, to wonder is he going to be all right, is he going to make it?” Walter said.

The battle was full of long days and extended stays in the hospital. However, Landen’s fun-loving attitude never wavered.

“They say he was like a superhero. When he went in for his chemo medicine, it was like a whole new person lit up and became this superhero kid and nothing phased him,” said Walter.

In July of 2018, Landen had his final chemo treatment. He is now almost one-year cancer free.

“This is like a new birth, a new life, a new start, a new beginning for you to enjoy it,” Walter said.

The family said they would not have made it through without the support of others. The Casey Cares Foundation provides special activities for critically ill children who may not get to have the same experiences as other kids.

“When Landen was too sick to leave, when his immune system was too low to leave, they would give us Netflix passes to order movies online,” said Walter.

Now, Landen is playing with his siblings and enjoying life. He said he is going to play football.