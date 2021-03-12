Life after the pandemic? Local counselor explains how to get back to pre-pandemic behavior

With the lifting of restrictions, some are wondering what life will look like after the pandemic

(WKBN) – The pandemic has caused people to shy away from old norms to stay safe. Some of those include not shaking hands, keeping distance from people and staying home more, but what happens when it’s time to unlearn those behaviors?

While we’re not out of the woods yet, the lifting of mask mandates in some states, the promise of them being lifted in Ohio if cases go down, and the rollout of a vaccine, people are wondering what life “post-pandemic” will be like.

Desirae Thompson is the chief operating officer of Youth Intensive Services in Youngstown, a professional clinical counselor and a board-certified behavior analyst. Thompson said following current guidelines is a priority. When guidelines are lifted, everyone should proceed with safety in mind.

“But the second-most important thing, too, is to do it at your own pace, when you start to feel comfortable,” Thompson said. “During this pandemic it’s caused a lot of conflicts between families with wearing masks and family gatherings.”

Adults might find the transition easier than children so her advice for parents and guardians is to teach them to develop those key social skills safely within the parameters of the guidelines. Another tip she had was to keep it fun for them. Sing songs when washing hands or decorate masks in a funny way.

“It really depends on that developmental level that they’re at,” Thompson said. “But again, always keeping that safety at the forefront of everything, but that’s kind of a tricky subject.”

Neither Ohio Governor Mike DeWine of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf have lifted guidelines, but if Ohio gets down to 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 for two weeks, they will be lifted.

“It looks like we are going in the right direction, but we are not there yet,” said Dr. Munir Shah, an infectious disease specialist at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. “Any mistakes we make right now can delay that progress that we’ve made, so let’s not make any mistakes.”

Thompson said they’ve seen an increase in clients at her location and said individuals should not be afraid to seek out help if they’re struggling.

“There have been so many different factors that have affected people differently, and taking care of your mental health definitely needs to be at the forefront of everything because there are so many new stressors that we’ve never faced before,” Thompson said.