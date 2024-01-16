YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association launched a new program Tuesday. Libraries with Heart gives area residents the resources to help check their blood pressure for free.

The Heart Association is installing blood pressure hubs across the entire system of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. The purpose is to provide a free tool to the public to get a feel for what their blood pressure numbers are and how they impact overall health.

Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, which can trigger a long list of health problems.

“A lot of people are walking around with what we call undiagnosed hypertension. You don’t feel it when you have high blood pressure. You feel completely normal for the most part. So, folks are walking around and they have no idea that they have this condition. This is helping them learn about what’s going on with their bodies so they can take action to prevent heart disease and strokes down the line,” said Valerie Weber, senior community impact director for the American Heart Association.

The whole process takes less than one minute.

You can find the hubs at all 14 library locations in the PLYMC system.