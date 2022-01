YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown and Mahoning County Public Library’s main branch in Youngstown is once again open to the public.

We had the chance to look inside part of the building’s remodeled second floor, which has a brand new computer center and study rooms.

The main branch had to close for about six weeks while construction was taking place.

The 11-year-old landmark is in the midst of a $27 million renovation. It should be completed this summer.