BROOKFIELD CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Public Library will be opening a bit later than planned today due to a power outage.

They were supposed to open at 9 a.m., but are asking visitors to wait until noon to come in.

Today they’ll be open from noon to 5 p.m. and open again on Monday.

The library is located at 7032 Grove Street in Brookfield Township.

All other Warren-Trumbull County Public Libraries’ hours are unaffected.