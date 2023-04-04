LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township is proud to host its 28th annual Community Litter Clean-Up.

The clean-up is being held on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is being held, weather permitting.

Supplies such as bags and gloves are being provided by the sponsor of the event, Geauga-Trumbull Country Waste Management.

If you’re interested in cleaning, meet at the Administration Building where you will be assigned a street or you can clean your own street.

For any more information call (330) 759-1315 ext. 1003.