LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Liberty Township Police are investigating a house scam that was reported Monday morning.

Reports said the victim was looking for a house to rent on Craigslist.

After finding a house that she was interested, reports said she contacted who she thought was the realtor/owner. After speaking to the man, reports said she sent him $900 on Cash App.

The victim told police that she found out the residence was not his and that it was a scam. The victim attempted to contact who she believed to be the realtor via telephone and she spoke to who she described as a Middle Eastern male.

Reports said that the victim was contacting Cash App to dispute and report the transaction as a scam.

A police report for this incident is on file.