Liberty woman recounts flight with traveling squirrel

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) - A local woman experienced first-hand what happened when a woman refused to get off an airplane with her squirrel.

Flight 1612 bound for Cleveland was delayed Tuesday night because the owner refused to exit the plane with her emotional support animal.

It was a memorable flight for Cassondra Hartsfield to say the least. The Liberty woman was waiting for her flight to take off from Orlando to Cleveland when she had to deboard. It was delayed because a woman had an emotional support squirrel. Hartsfield talked to her before boarding.

“I saw something move in her carrier bag, and I asked her what it was. I said, ‘Oh, you have a little puppy?’ She said, ‘No, it’s actually a squirrel,’” Hartsfield said.

The woman told Hartsfield the squirrel was 11 weeks old, a “girl” and her name was Daisy. She said her neighbor caught the squirrel and another one that was its “brother.” They each took one.

The passenger with the squirrel went through TSA with Hartsfield as agents checked the pet carrier. Agents let the woman carry the squirrel instead of putting the animal through X-ray, according to Hartsfield.

“She showed us the bottle she carried that has the squirrel’s formula and a little syringe that had a little nipple on it she said she uses for feeding,” Hartsfield said.

Once they boarded, Hartsfield said flight attendants realized what the woman had on her lap in her seat. Then, they asked her to get off the plane but she refused, so everyone had to deplane.

That's when police got involved.

“It was kind of chaotic because people were rushed trying to get off because they were trying to hurry everyone to deplane,” Hartsfield said.

Passengers who left items on the plane were not permitted to go back on to retrieve them. Flight attendants had to do that.

Hartsfield said most of the passengers sided with the airline.

“You just got to get off. This is their policy. You got to get off. You are holding everybody up. Everybody was just frustrated because we were already on,” Hartsfield said. "I’ve never seen such a thing in all my life –ever.”

Hartsfield is waiting to hear back from Frontier on some sort of compensation for the hours-long delay.