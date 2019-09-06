Liberty woman receives sentence for child porn charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty woman who pleaded guilty to sharing videos of a man raping a young girl was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison this week.

Judge James Gwin handed down the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to Candis Wynn, 32, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Wynn pleaded guilty to the charges in May. She was sentenced Wednesday.

Authorities said Wynn exchanged child pornography with Daniel Parker, 32, of Austintown. The pair were charged by federal authorities in February and indicted in March.

The investigation began in January when law enforcement authorities were tipped off by Google.

Wynn has a 3-year-old child who was taken off of her when she was arrested. She was already on probation for leaving the child to buy alcohol.

Parker chose to go to trial and was convicted June 4. He has yet to be sentenced.