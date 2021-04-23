Liberty woman pleads not guilty by insanity to local rape charges

Candis Wynn was previously sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2019 on federal charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman is pleading not guilty due to insanity to local rape charges.

Candis Wynn was previously sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2019 on federal charges of receipt and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, sexual exploitation of children and possessing child pornography.

After that conviction, local charges of rape and pandering sex-oriented material were filed against her in Trumbull County. She faces a life sentence on those charges.

Thursday, Wynn’s attorney entered the plea along with a motion for an evaluation.

Police said Wynn exchanged four sexually graphic images and three videos of an adult man raping the young girl with Daniel Parker.

Parker was previously sentenced federally to over 21 years in 2019 for receipt and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Parker is also facing additional charges locally.