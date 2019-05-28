Liberty woman pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A Liberty woman will be sentenced on federal child pornography charges.

Last week, Candis Wynn pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possessing child pornography, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Wynn was accused of having videos of an adult man having sex with a young girl. Police said she exchanged those videos with Daniel Parker, who's also facing charges.

During the investigation earlier this year, Wynn's 3-year-old daughter was removed from the home and placed in the care of other family members.

Last year, Wynn was sentenced to probation for leaving the child alone while she went on an alcohol run.

Wynn is scheduled to be sentenced on September 4.