LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – In 1918, the Spanish Flu Pandemic took millions worldwide and World War I was winding down. It was the year Evelyn Fisher was born.

Evelyn just celebrated her 105th birthday. She’s called the Valley home her whole life. She lives at the Shepherd of the Valley nursing home in Trumbull County.

And we know you’re wondering, what is her secret to a long life? She’s as curious to find out as we are.

“Care for people and empathize with people. You won’t be afraid of death. The fact of the matter, most people I know that I’ve been with that passed away welcomed it because they knew they were going. They didn’t know where they were going, but they thought they were going to a better place and a better living. That’s about all I got to say about that,” Evelyn said.

Evelyn is the youngest in a family of 15 kids. She wanted to remind everyone that every day is a blessing.