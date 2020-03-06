Liberty woman, Austintown man convicted of child porn now charged with rape

Candis Wynn and Daniel Parker, both 33-years-old, are now facing rape charges

(WKBN) – More charges have been filed for a Liberty woman and Austintown man convicted of exchanging child pornography of a 3-year-old girl being raped.

Candis Wynn’s new charges include six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, three counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Daniel Parker’s new charges include three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, two counts of rape and tampering with evidence.

Wynn was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2019 on charges of receipt and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, sexual exploitation of children and possessing child pornography.

Parker was sentenced to over 21 years in 2019 for receipt and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Police said four images and three videos were exchanged between the couple in 2018, all sexually graphic and involving an adult man raping the young girl.

Wynn was also found guilty of child endangering in 2018 for leaving her child home alone while she went to buy alcohol.