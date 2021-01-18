Liberty welcomes new development along Belmont Avenue to bring in more business

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven along Belmont Avenue in Liberty recently, you may have noticed new signs, businesses and even new construction.

Trustees say they’re all efforts to spruce up the corridor and attract businesses to the area.

“We have a lot of things going and I think we’re hoping developers and investors will see that and will say Liberty is a place to come,” said Trustee Arnold Clebone.

Two new buildings are currently under construction. One is a new facility for the Ohio Department of Transportation and the other is the new home for Homestead RV Center.

ModWash Express Car Wash is coming soon to the old West Fork Roadhouse. Plus, Bull & Bear Grill and Tavern is currently renovating the space previously occupied by Joe Restaurant.

Trustees say there are even more projects in the works.

“We’re working on it. We’re not standing still just waiting for things to happen,” Clebone said.

Trustees credit the Eastgate Regional Council of Government’s Belmont Avenue Corridor Plan, aimed at supporting economic development in the area, plus their efforts to entice businesses to the township.

That includes $3 million in road improvements over the past two years, with another $1.5 million planned for 2021.

“We feel that what we’ve been doing, like with the roads getting repaved, I think that’s making a big impact on surrounding areas that businesses are looking at. We’re getting things done,” said Trustee Greg Cizmar.

“We want to spruce up Belmont Avenue so when people see it they’ll say, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of good stores to go to and there’s a lot of goods. I’m looking at that and they’re making progress in that community and I may want to live there as well,'” Clebone said.