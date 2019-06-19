Liberty Twp. trustees appoint new administrator

Martha Weirick served as an administrative assistant for the last 25 years

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Board of Trustees appointed an interim township administrator to replace Patrick Ungaro, who is leaving.

Trustees selected Martha Weirick at a meeting on Monday.

Weirick served as an administrative assistant for the last 25 years.

Ungaro, who has been administrator since 2002, plans to continue to give assistance to the township in some capacity. The trustees thanked Ungaro for his 17 years of service to his community, and they are glad that he wants to come back to help, according to a news release from the township.