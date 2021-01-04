Liberty Twp. police arrest man after claims of him hitting 2 children

Reports said that one child told police that Talley had struck her in the face and dragged her sister around the house by her hair

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man Thursday in Liberty Township after a child called saying her mother’s boyfriend hit her and her sister.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Ventura Drive last Thursday for a domestic incident.

According to a report, a juvenile victim called dispatch saying her mother’s boyfriend struck her and her six-year-old sister.

The mother met Liberty Twp. police when they arrived at the house. While speaking with her, officers saw the suspect, identified from previous calls as Willie Talley, and handcuffed him.

In a report, Talley said that he had disciplined the juvenile victims but said that no other action had occurred.

Police spoke with both victims away from their mother and Talley.

Reports said that one child told police that Talley had struck her in the face and dragged her sister around the house by her hair.

The mother told police that no incident had taken place, according to reports. She later told police that Talley was a “step father figure” and he had “disciplined” the children.

Police noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the mother as well as slurred speech.

After speaking with both victims and the mother, police placed Talley under arrest.

A case worker was also called from CSB who advised the two juvenile victims be turned over to their grandmother.

Talley was transported to Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked on charges of two counts of domestic violence and two counts of endangering children.

Talley is set to appear in Girard Municipal Court Monday.