Liberty Twp. officers shopping with kids for Christmas Video

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Liberty Township Police are taking kids to breakfast and Christmas shopping on Sunday.

School resource officers picked five kids for the event Shop with a Cop.

Officers pick them up at their homes and then treat them to breakfast.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance for the children.

Officers let the kids pick out what they want. The event is made possible by donations.

Police Chief Toby Meloro says it's an effort to bridge the gap between officers and the community.

"It's a way -- for us -- to also bond with the children of our community. The juveniles of our community. It brings the community together."

Meloro says children will often pick out things for other people.

"A lot of times they don't shop for themselves. They shop for their mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters. So it's a wonderful event -- and around Christmas time, you can't ask for anything better."