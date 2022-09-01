LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple departments responded to a Liberty Township motel fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Liberty Township, Hubbard, Girard, and, Youngstown were called to the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Youngstown Air Base also came to assist.

Firefighters said that they saw flames. They also saw smoke coming from the south end of the building.

No injuries were reported by crews. The building had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.