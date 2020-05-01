Liberty Twp. man facing new charges after rape allegations

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty Township man is facing new charges after an indictment on charges that he sexually assaulted a young child.

James Pierce Jr., 76, is facing two counts of rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He was arrested last week at his home on Mansell Drive.

Thursday, Pierce’s $500,000 bond was continued on the condition that he remain on house arrest and have no contact with any children.

He’s due in court again for a pretrial on June 11.