LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty Township man is facing charges, accused of having child pornography.

Police arrested Dennis Heil, 70, on a warrant Monday at his home for a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Heil is accused of using social media on March 17 to exchange videos of minors engaged in sexual activity.

The police report states that officers confiscated Heil’s phone as evidence during his arrest.

Heil appeared in Girard Municipal Court Tuesday, where bond was set at $12,500. He’s scheduled to appear in court again next Wednesday.