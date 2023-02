LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was sold.

According to records from the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office, the hotel at 4400 Belmont Avenue was sold in late January to Jay Astha LLC, out of Richburg, South Carolina.

The hotel was formerly owned by Youngstown Hospitality, LLC.

The sale price was $4 million.

Youngstown Hospitality owned the hotel from May 2017 to January 2023.