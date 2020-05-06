Liberty Twp. fire department makes history with all-women rescue crew

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township’s fire department made history on Tuesday with their first all-female rescue crew.

Cathy Macchione and Abigail Buday are Liberty Township’s only full-time women firefighters. They also have two women working part-time.

Macchione and Buday said their truck, Rescue 35, didn’t have to go to any calls Tuesday night.

Still, they were able to make history just by showing up to work and continuing to show the next generation that anyone can be a firefighter.

“It’s really the best thing. It’s the best feeling ever when little girls get to see us doing this,” said Buday.

“You know, we can do what they do and they respect us for that,” Macchione said.

Macchione was Trumbull County’s first female firefighter in 2003. She said it’s a privilege to continue making steps forward for women firefighters in the area.

She also said that when she eventually retires, the department will be in good hands with Abigail.