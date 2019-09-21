Liberty Twp. collecting scrap tires

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township is holding its scrap tire collection event.
The township received a grant from the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District to conduct its annual scrap-tire collection.
Liberty residents can drop off up to eight tires Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The tires must be off the rims, and only passenger car and light truck tires will be accepted.
The collection is taking place at the township administration building on Churchill-Hubbard Rd.