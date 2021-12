LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township trustees have picked a new fire chief.

After years as chief, Gus Birch is retiring at the end of the year.

Trustee Arnie Clebone says Douglas Theobald has been hired. He is currently the chief of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District.

Theobald will take over in Liberty after the new year.

Birch is retiring after 41 years in the fire and EMS service, with 27 years in Liberty.