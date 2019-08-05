Liberty Township police swear in newest K-9 officer

Leo's name is a tribute to fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Police Department welcomed a new, multi-purpose officer to the force on Monday.

A ceremony was held to swear in Officer Leo, who is part of the department’s new K-9 unit.

Leo will be used as a narcotics dog as well as in criminal pursuit and tracking.

He and his partner Officer David Rankin just finished up an extensive six week training course. Rankin said their partnership is based on trust and a special bond.

“You can’t even touch officer Rankin. That dog would go off in a heartbeat. Officer Rankin is everything to him, his best friend, he’s everything,” said police chief Toby Meloro.

Leo’s name is a tribute to fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo. Officer Rankin and Justin went to the police academy together and were friends