Liberty Township holding annual community clean-up event

The event is from noon to 5. p.m. Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, weather permitting

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township is holding its 26th annual litter clean-up event next weekend.

The event is from noon to 5. p.m. Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, weather permitting.

Any clubs, groups or families interested in cleaning up an area are asked to meet at the Administration Building and they’ll be assigned to a street or they can clean up their own.

The clean-up event is being sponsored by Geauga-Trumbull County Waste Management, which is supplying bags, gloves and giveaways.

Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue is providing snacks and water for the event.

For more information, call 330-759-1315, ext. 1003.