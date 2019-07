Due to the water damage, this station will be closed until further notice

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire station in Liberty Township is facing flood damage after heavy rain on Friday.

The Liberty Township Firefighters Union posted pictures on Facebook of conditions at the station on Belmont Avenue, showing that water made its way inside.

Due to the water damage, this station will be closed until further notice.

Firefighters said they will continue to handle calls, but they will be responding from the main station on Logan Way.