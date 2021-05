The teen's friend called 911 and said the arrow was in his friend's head, right between his eyes

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy was hit in the head by an arrow in Liberty.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Colonial Drive.



The boy was taken to the hospital.

Police say three juveniles were at the site on Colonial Drive where it happened.