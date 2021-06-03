Liberty students finish program, encouraging them to say no to drugs, peer pressure

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifth graders at Liberty Local Schools celebrated their completion of the DARE program Thursday morning.

As part of a ceremony at the high school auditorium, a few students presented their DARE reports and shared what they learned in the program.

DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, teaches kids how to cope with bullying, how to avoid certain situations and what to do if they’re offered drugs or alcohol.

In total, 57 students graduated from the program this year.

Officer James Newton hopes the children use the lessons learned through DARE in the future.

“That they make wise and safe and responsible decisions as they get older, when it comes to circumstances where they would be presented with the stuff that we learned in the lessons,” said Newton.

This was the 33rd year for the program in Liberty. They’ve already applied for the program grant for next school year.