LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Another street in Liberty is on the schedule to be repaved thanks to grant funding.

The township was recently awarded a little more than $209,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Township Stimulus Program.

The program provides federal dollars to townships for sidewalks, roadways and culvert projects.

The money will be used to resurface Naylor Lloyd Road. It’s a little over a mile long and connects Tibbetts Wick Road to Belmont Avenue.

Township Trustee Arnie Clebone said in the last seven years, it has been chip sealed twice, and the drive over it is bumpy.

“It’s an important road it cuts across, but it does serve a number of residents,” Clebone said.

Clebone hopes work on the road will take place either this fall or spring of 2023.