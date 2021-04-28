Liberty stabbing case going before grand jury

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant charged with stabbing another man in Liberty waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Michael Halkiewicz’s case will now go to a Trumbull County grand jury.

Halkiewicz is charged with felonious assault in connection to a stabbing on Euclid Avenue in Liberty.

Investigators say Halkiewicz was living at the home on Euclid, and he and a man he’s been friends with for some time got into an argument that turned violent. Halkiewicz was accused of stabbing that man in the face.