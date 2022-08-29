WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail.

Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police.

Mallard was in the Mahoning County Jail for medical reasons. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday.

At his arraignment, Mallard asked if he was eligible for the death penalty, saying that he wanted it. The charges he is facing do not make him eligible for the death penalty.

On August 9, Mallard plead not guilty for reason of insanity.

Mallard’s next court date is not until October.