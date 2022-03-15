WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was arrested in May for a shooting at a Liberty complex was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison.

Derek Sanders, 25, of South Brockway Avenue, was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Judge Andrew Logan in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to a bill of information charging him with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and a firearm specification.

Sanders is serving 18 months on the two charges and a year for the firearm specification.

Sanders was arrested about 5:30 a.m. April 14 by Liberty police responding to a shooting at the Oak Tree apartment complex off of Hadley Avenue.

A man at the complex was shot in the back. Sanders was found there in a car and he had a gun with him, reports said.

At the time, police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument. The victim originally had to be treated in the intensive care unit on his way to recovery.

Sanders was originally indicted by a grand jury on a charge of felonious assault.