YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a shooting last week at a Liberty intersection who was wounded in a shoot-out with police has been released from the hospital.

Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, Thursday has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on several charges, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Girard Municipal Court. There was no word on why he was not booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Mallard is accused of shooting Zachary Woods, 20, at about 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue. Police said Mallard was in a vehicle behind Woods’ and when they were stopped at a red light, Mallard got out of his vehicle, walked up to Woods’ vehicle, and shot him in the face.

Police then tried to pull Mallard over on East Liberty Street. He exchanged gunfire with three police officers before he was wounded, according to investigators. He was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for his wounds.

Woods is being treated at an out-of-town hospital. He is expected to survive.

Liberty police are investigating the shooting of Woods, while the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is looking into the police-involved shooting.

The three officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in a police-involved shooting.