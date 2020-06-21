Closings and delays
Liberty Schools superintendent Joe Nohra resigns

An Interim Superintendent will be in place for the school year

Joe Nohra, superintendent of Liberty Schools

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Local Schools voted on Saturday to accept the resignation of superintendent Joe Nohra.

Nohra was superintendent for three years at Liberty Schools.

During his time, he implemented programs bettering the education of Liberty students, including adding a robotics program and increased programs for special needs students.

Nohra said in a release that the reason for his departure included a better work-life balance, his health and new work challenges outside the field of education.

“I’ll miss the kids, but it will give me the opportunity to pursue my goal of becoming a deacon like my father was,” Nohra said.

The board announced at the meeting Saturday that effective August 3, an Interim Superintendent will be in place for the school year.

