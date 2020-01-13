Liberty School Board VP charged with shooting at truck in his driveway

Calvin Jones' wife called 911 last month, saying he had been hit by the truck and Jones told officers he shot at it, police said

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against Liberty Local School Board Vice President Calvin Jones.

The 67-year-old is facing felonious assault and criminal damaging charges. They were filed in Girard Municipal Court Monday.

The charges stem from an incident on Fifth Avenue on December 31, 2019.

Jones’ wife called 911, reporting her husband had been hit by a truck in their driveway.

Jones later told dispatchers the truck would have a hole in the driver’s side window because he shot at the truck.

