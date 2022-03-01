LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – You still have a few hours left to celebrate Fat Tuesday before the season of Lent begins on Wednesday.

We found Chef Ottavio Musumeci and his staff at Station Square in Liberty preparing some of the 20 delicacies on his special Mardi Gras menu.

You’ll find traditional New Orleans favorites such as gumbo, blackened seafood and, of course, fried oysters. There are also a number of Fat Tuesday drink specials.

“This day is about spicey, blackened, Cajun, Creole, is about [preparing] this dish with a little extra flair, a little extra kick. That’s what’s today about,” Musumeci said.

But Musumeci admits that ongoing supply chain issues forced him to be a bit more creative this year.

“It was hard to find the chorizo, which is like a Spanish sausage for the gumbo. I tried to find it all over the place, I can’t find it. So it kinda [subs] with Italian sausage, spicy Italian sausage,” Musumeci said.

Although Mardi Gras ends at midnight, Musumeci and his crew will be just as busy for Ash Wednesday, when he’s promising 25 different fresh seafood dishes.