Liberty restaurant owner leaves retirement to open pizza shop

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant owner in Liberty decided to come out of retirement to open his own pizza shop.

Mama D’s is right on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The owner, Mike Delchiello has been in the restaurant business all his life, and he decided to get back into it. He named the restaurant after his mother.

“I started my career making pizzas in high school, and it’s one of those things that you have those memories of. All my life, most fun time I’ve had in my life,” Delchiello said.

Despite the worker shortage, they had a full staff ready to go in nine days.