Liberty principal hurt in crash on road to recovery, thankful for community support

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local school principal is on the road to recovery after she was seriously hurt in a head-on crash earlier this month in Austintown.

Jessica Kohler is the principal for Blott Guy PK- 6 in Liberty. Her life changed forever after a car accident on March 12.

“I’m just kind of like a fractured mess,” she said.

Kohler continues to heal from the many broken bones she received in the car accident. She was on her way to work when troopers said she was hit head-on by another driver traveling in the opposite direction of her and crossed into her lane.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind. I don’t remember anything,” she said.

“Just knowing the situation and watching myself in therapy and seeing me grow and get stronger from where I’m at is truly a miracle. So I will never take another second for granted because I cannot believe that I am where I’m at right now from March 12,” she said.

Since then, the community has done its best to lift her spirits, giving her motivation as she remains in the hospital and showing a sea of support by donning clothing in her favorite color, purple.

“It’s just so heartwarming to see everyone’s support. So, people are everything to me. So again, just very thankful that I have everyone I do in my life,” Kohler said. “That’s been the most shocking thing to me is how many people I guess on a daily basis I’ve really affected in a positive way.”

Kohler said she misses her kids, both at home and at the school.

“The love and the support that’s surrounding me by all the local school districts and my family and my friends has been what’s really keeping me going for sure,” she said.

She’s optimistic she’ll be released from the hospital soon and is looking forward to being with family, which she said is exactly what she needs.

“I’m just anxious to hopefully, you know, get to sit next to them on the couch and snuggle them,” Kohler said.