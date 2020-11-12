Liberty police: Woman left 3 children in motel room with drugs

Police said they saw burnt and bent spoons, a needle and a plastic baggie with white powder on an end table

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after police said she left three kids in a Liberty motel room with drugs and drug tools.

Police were called to the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers told officers a woman was so intoxicated, she had to be helped to her room and when they got there, three young children were inside unattended.

The 911 caller said there were also heroin and drug tools in the room.

When officers got there, they said Chelsea McDonald, 30, answered the door.

They saw burnt and bent spoons, a needle and a plastic baggie with white powder inside on an end table, according to a police report.

Police said McDonald admitted the drug tools were hers and told them there was even more in the drawers.

McDonald was arrested on several warrants. She is now also facing charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.