Liberty police: Woman charged after dog left alone in car for 9th time

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing a cruelty to animals charge after Liberty police reported finding a dog left inside a car on multiple occasions.

The most-recent report was received by police on Saturday afternoon. Police reported that they were called to the Comfort Suites on Perni Lane around 6 p.m. for a report that a dog had been left inside a car for days and that the windows of the vehicle were barely cracked.

Police said the dog was found in the back seat of a Ford Focus, which had its windows cracked open about an inch.

The dog was panting heavily, and it was 70 degrees at the time, according to the report.

Police noted that a water cup was left inside the car but no food.

According to the report, records show that officers were called about the same dog being left inside the car eight times previously since March.

They reported that they warned the owner, Jacqueline Johnson, that if she didn’t find somewhere to house the dog, she would be charged.

Police found Johnson inside the hotel and told her to find somewhere for the dog immediately, as the weather was warming up. They also charged her with cruelty to animals.