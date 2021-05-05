Liberty police trying to identify suspects in Jimmy’s Italian Specialties break-in

Those with information on the suspects should call the tip line at 330-539-9830

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police are asking for the community’s help to solve a break-in at Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

Police released photos of two suspects they say are persons of interest in a breaking and entering Sunday.

According to a police report, two males broke in through a glass door around 3:50 a.m. Police said a rock was used to break the glass.

Police said the burglars took drinks and a gift basket.

Those with information on the suspects should call the tips line at 330-539-9830.

All information will be considered confidential, according to police.