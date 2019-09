Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty police at 330-539-9830

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a theft.

Investigators shared an image of a man on the department’s Facebook page hoping someone will recognize him.

Police say the man is being investigated for a theft that happened Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty police at 330-539-9830 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

All information will be kept confidential.